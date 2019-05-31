News
Deputy Minister: Armenia uses only 2bn out of 8bn tons of water resources
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia uses only 2 billion out of 8 billion tons of water resources, Armenian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Garnik Petrosyan said on Friday.

According to him, this comes from the unresolved issue of the construction of reservoirs.

“This problem is one of the most important for us, given that Turkey is already carrying out work on the construction of reservoirs on the Araks River, which will allow it to use almost the entire water potential of the river,” he said.

As reported earlier, "Farmers' congress" conference funded by EU is being held in Armenia on Friday. The main goal of the project is to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Armenia through the improvement of agrarian policy.
