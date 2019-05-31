News
Artsakh FM receives delegation led by Abkhazia FM
Artsakh FM receives delegation led by Abkhazia FM
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakg Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian received the delegation of the Republic of Abkhazia led by Foreign Minister Daur Kove, Artsakh MFA's press service reported.

The delegation, which also included Advisor to the President of the Republic of Abkhazia Valery Mayromyan and Head of the Armenian Community of Abkhazia Galust Trapizonyan arrived in Stepanakert to attend the opening ceremony of the 2019 European Football Championship under the auspices of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (ConIFA).

During the meeting, the sides noted the importance of such events in establishing and strengthening friendly relations between states and peoples.

The European Football Championship-2019 under the auspices of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (ConIFA) will be held in Artsakh from 1 to 10 June. Eight teams, including the national team of Abkhazia, will participate in the Championship.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
