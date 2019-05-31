Armenia parliamentary speaker on Karabakh's presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan

I personally have a positive attitude towards Arayik Harutyunyan. We have had several meetings and held several discussions on various topics. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the comment that candidate for President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and fomer Prime Minister of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is trying to get on the good side of the government of Armenia to pave his way and become the president of Artsakh.
“I can say that Mr. Harutyunyan believes there is no alternative to the revolution that took place in Armenia and the ongoing democratic processes and that the revolution and the processes will only lead to positive and unprecedented outcomes for Armenia and Artsakh. I share his view. This is about sicnere cooperation,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.
As far as the cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh is concerned, the parliamentary speaker said the following: “Whoever comes to power in Armenia or Artsakh, they have to work closely for the welfare of the Armenian nation.”