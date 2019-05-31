Armenia parliament speaker on resignation of Supreme Judicial Council President

I believe change of generation is a good thing in this case, and with all due respect to Gagik Harutyunyan, I believe he made the right decision. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the resignation of President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan.
According to him, the statements and several speeches by members of the General Assembly of Judges following the resignation went to show that judges realize that there is a need for radical reforms in the judiciary.
When asked about his position on the possible resignation of President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, Mirzoyan said he hasn’t talked to Hrayr Tovmasyan about his possible resignation.