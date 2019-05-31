News
Friday
May 31
Dollar loses ground in Armenia
Dollar loses ground in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.10/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.17 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 535.41 (up by AMD 0.25), that of one British pound totaled AMD 603.92 (down by AMD 2.85), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.33 (down by 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 222.27, AMD 19,772.2 and AMD 12,209.54, respectively.
