Criminal case instituted in relation to study at Youth Foundation of Armenia

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has instituted a criminal case based on the studies conducted by the State Oversight Service at the office of the Youth Foundation of Armenia, Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She stated that the criminal case has been instituted in relation to Article 308 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (misuse of official powers) and has been forwarded to the Investigative Committee.

Earlier, the State Oversight Service had reported that it had finished conducting its study at the Youth Foundation of Armenia and had forwarded the case materials to the Special Investigation Service.