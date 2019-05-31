News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
Criminal case instituted in relation to study at Youth Foundation of Armenia
Criminal case instituted in relation to study at Youth Foundation of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has instituted a criminal case based on the studies conducted by the State Oversight Service at the office of the Youth Foundation of Armenia, Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She stated that the criminal case has been instituted in relation to Article 308 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (misuse of official powers) and has been forwarded to the Investigative Committee.

Earlier, the State Oversight Service had reported that it had finished conducting its study at the Youth Foundation of Armenia and had forwarded the case materials to the Special Investigation Service.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Special Investigation Service institutes case over procurement violations
She stated that the criminal case has been instituted under the...
 Armenia embassy in Netherlands: Weightlifter Daluzyan has been helicoptered to hospital
The two time European champion and world bronze medalist was stabbed in Amsterdam when he had come to the aid of a clerk during a supermarket robbery…
 Young man stabs 3 people in Armenia’s Aygestan
He came to police to make a full confession...
 Criminal case initiated after man throws grenade on house in Armenia village, leaving 1 killed
The Armenian Investigation Committee opened a criminal case after blast…
 Armenia former European weightlifting champion is stabbed in Amsterdam
But Dutch media describe his actions as heroic…
 Elderly man dies, pregnant woman in hospital after man throws grenade on their house in Armenia village
Husband of a pregnant woman threw a grenade on their house and fled the scene...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos