Friday
May 31
Armenia Special Investigation Service institutes case over procurement violations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has instituted a criminal case based on the studies conducted by the State Oversight Service. This is what Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan said in response to an inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She stated that the criminal case has been instituted under the elements of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (misuse of official powers) and Article 310 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (unlawful participation in entrepreneurial activities). The preliminary investigation of the case is being conducted by the Special Investigation Service.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that the State Oversight Service launched an examination of the procurement of the license plate numbers of vehicles of the Police of the Republic of Armenia on May 7, 2019 and recorded that there had been violations.
Հայերեն and Русский
