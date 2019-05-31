Armenia MP on turnover volume of bookmaking offices

In 2010, the turnover volume of all bookmaking offices comprised AMD 14,000,000,000, and in 2018, that number reached AMD 306,000,000,000. In other words, the number grew by 23 times. This is what deputy of the My Step Alliance Hayk Sargsyan said during a discussion on the bill on making supplements to the Law “On raffles” at the National Assembly today.

According to him, out of the AMD 306,000,000,000, only AMD 4,000,000,000 was entered into the state budget (1.4% of the total turnover). “If Armenia manages to resist this and gear that AMD 306,000,000,000 towards other branches, we will have entries of nearly AMD 20,000,000,000 into the budget,” the deputy noted. Sargsyan also assured that 83% of the turnover in this sector is through online games and only 16-17% through offices. Moreover, according to Sargsyan, the specific weight of online games and interest rates continues to grow. “Even if those offices are closed, most of them will work online. We won’t fight against gambling. There will simply be job cuts,” the MP emphasized.