Azerbaijan parliamentary speaker complained about POS Terminals

Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbajian Oktay Asadov complained about the malfunctioning of POS Terminals during a plenary session.
According to the Report, Asadov addressed Minister for Taxes Mikayil Jabarov and said it is necessary to make a decision on the operation of POS Terminals.
“There is fast Internet and other opportunities. If so, why should POS Terminals malfunction? Nearly 30-40% of MPs are complaining about the malfunctioning of POS Terminals. We receive our salaries with our credit cards. Do we have to take out money from credit cards every time? Please, keep this issue in focus,” the parliamentary speaker said.