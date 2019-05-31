NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 31.05.2019

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan accepted the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ proposal to meet soon under their auspices, and will announce details at the appropriate time.

Co-Chairs summed up their regional visit during which they held meetings in Yerevan, Stepanakert and Baku.

The main purpose of the visit was to assess the evolution of the situation on the line of contact and the international border, and to follow up on the discussions held by the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian PM in Vienna on 29 March and their respective Foreign Ministers in Moscow on 15 April.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has nominated lawyer Vahe Grigoryan as a candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court.

The President of Armenia hopes that, by being elected judge of the Constitutional Court, Vahe Grigoryan will make his contributions to the increase of effectiveness of the activities of the Constitutional Court, full implementation of constitutional justice and full exercise of the powers reserved to the judge of the Higher Court by law, president’s office said in a statement.

Former European weightlifting champion representing Armenia Mel Daluzyan was hospitalized in Amsterdam after being stabbed in a robbery attack.

The Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands said Daluzyan has been helicoptered to a hospital, and will spend a few more days there.

A friend of his had informed on Facebook that two masked persons, armed with a knife, on Thursday afternoon had tried to rob the cash register of a supermarket in downtown Amsterdam, threatening the supermarket clerk. And Daluzyan was stabbed when he had come to the aid of this clerk.

Narine Khachaturyan, a member of the majority “My Step” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia, has announced that she will be giving up her parliament seat.

The lawmaker has submitted the respective petition to the parliament's chairmanship.

According to some reports, Khachaturyan will be appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed members of a Council of Europe (CoE) to engage in judicial reforms in Armenia.

PM met with CoE high-ranking mission, led by director general Christos Giakoumopoulos of the CoE Directorate General Human Rights and Rule of Law, and which has arrived in Armenia to assist in the judiciary reforms in the country. The Council of Europe representatives assured that CoE stands ready to work closely with the Armenian government in the respective process of reform.