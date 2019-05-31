News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
Armenian education, science minister meets with Georgian counterpart
Armenian education, science minister meets with Georgian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, who is on an official visit to Georgia, met today with Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia Mikhail Batiashvili.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed several issues on bilateral cooperation, particularly language teaching, teacher training and textbook delivery at Georgian schools with instruction in the Armenian language. The parties agreed that Armenia would send specialists to raise the level of qualification of Armenian language teachers at schools in Georgia.

They also touched upon cooperation between universities and in the science sector, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, the ministers also discussed the issue of summer schools and decided that several Georgian schoolchildren would visit Armenia (TUMO Center for Creative Technologies) and Armenian schoolchildren would visit summer schools in Georgia in August of this year.

Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan also paid a visit to Armenian School #104 of Tbilisi where he was introduced to the school’s activities and donated fiction books to the school library.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia education, science minister to pay visit to Georgia
The minister is scheduled to have meetings with representatives of the...
 Georgia PM congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on First Republic Day
It is noteworthy that over a century ago Georgia and Armenia almost concurrently gave foundation to the modern democratic states and we continue to successfully develop and strengthen this legacy…
 Armenia PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day
The centuries-old friendly ties between Georgia and Armenia have always stood out with...
 Armenia President congratulates Georgia President on Independence Day
President Armen Sarkissian expressed certainty that the...
 Armenia National Security Service Director meets with Georgian counterpart
The parties also touched upon the enhancement of...
 Armenia minister, Georgia ambassador discuss economic cooperation enhancement opportunities
They stressed the importance of carrying out jointly targeted actions in the domains that affect the welfare of the population…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos