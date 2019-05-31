Armenian education, science minister meets with Georgian counterpart

Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, who is on an official visit to Georgia, met today with Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia Mikhail Batiashvili.
During the meeting, the two ministers discussed several issues on bilateral cooperation, particularly language teaching, teacher training and textbook delivery at Georgian schools with instruction in the Armenian language. The parties agreed that Armenia would send specialists to raise the level of qualification of Armenian language teachers at schools in Georgia.
They also touched upon cooperation between universities and in the science sector, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence.
During the meeting, the ministers also discussed the issue of summer schools and decided that several Georgian schoolchildren would visit Armenia (TUMO Center for Creative Technologies) and Armenian schoolchildren would visit summer schools in Georgia in August of this year.
Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan also paid a visit to Armenian School #104 of Tbilisi where he was introduced to the school’s activities and donated fiction books to the school library.