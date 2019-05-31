Armenia Parliament discusses bill on compensating trafficking victims

The bill on granting compensation to victims of trafficking is aimed at fulfilling international commitments, particularly at improving the mechanisms for children’s rights protection and raising the level of effectiveness of the existing system. This is what Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenmia, main reporter Gemafin Gasparyan said during a discussion on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law “On detection of, support to and exploitation of victims of trafficking” at the National Assembly today.
Gasparyan noted that the bill is related to the introduction of new mechanisms in the fight against trafficking and exploitation of people, as well as the regulation of relations between local self-government bodies and state and territorial authorities for reinforcement of the existing mechanisms.