British, Armenian military bands to give outdoor concert in Yerevan

On June 3 at 19:00, The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles bands of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom and the special military band of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia will give an outdoor concert at Liberty Square in Yerevan.
The concert is organized by the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom as a sign of the British-Armenian relations.
The Salamanca Band will be performing in Armenia for the fourth time. In previous years, the band’s performances of both British and Armenian music have been cordially received by the Armenian audience.
The event is open for the public.