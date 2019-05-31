News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
British, Armenian military bands to give outdoor concert in Yerevan
British, Armenian military bands to give outdoor concert in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On June 3 at 19:00, The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles bands of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom and the special military band of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia will give an outdoor concert at Liberty Square in Yerevan.

The concert is organized by the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom as a sign of the British-Armenian relations.

The Salamanca Band will be performing in Armenia for the fourth time. In previous years, the band’s performances of both British and Armenian music have been cordially received by the Armenian audience.

The event is open for the public.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos