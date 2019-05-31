News
Armenia Deputy PM participated in session of Council of Heads of Governments of CIS countries
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia is ready to share its experience while cooperating with CIS countries in the economic sector. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said during the subsequent session of the Council of Heads of Governments of CIS countries in Ashgabat.

The press service of the Government told NEWS.am that the agenda of the session included a broad range of issues related to further development and modernization of the CIS, as well as improvement of the legal-contractual basis of the CIS.

Cooperation of CIS countries in the innovation sector and the partnership of customs authorities for protection of the rights in the sphere of objects of intellectual property were touched upon during the discussions.

Touching upon the development of the leading technologies in CIS countries and attaching importance to the application of those technologies in various sectors of economy, Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan reaffirmed Armenia’s willingness to share its experience while cooperating in the economic sector.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
