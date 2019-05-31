Office of third Armenia President has official Facebook page

The office of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has an official Facebook page, wrote Armen Ashotyan on his Facebook page today.
“The Facebook page was created to present the career of President Serzh Sargsyan, his undeniable contributions to the ensuring of defense and security of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh and to army building and the development of the state and provide official information on the current activities of the third President of Armenia and his views and positions on major issues concerning Armenia and Armenians.”