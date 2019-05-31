Armenia PM: Economic revolution has begun

Unlike last year, this year the revenues of the State Budget have increased by 25%, and this is a great indicator for one year. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared in an interview with the Kazakh Khabar 24 TV.
“We have overperformed the plan, and this year we will overperform the revenue of the State Budget in the amount of AMD 130 million. This is a large amount, and we intend to increase the salaries of teachers and military servicemen with that money. We have already raised the salaries of 10,000 doctors,” the Prime Minister noted.
According to Pashinyan, there was 7.1% economic growth in the first quarter and more than 9% in April. “This instills confidence to state that the economic revolution that we declared in the beginning of this year has truly begun. I don’t want to talk about the political outcomes because everyone knows about them. Over the past year, the government has created 51,000 jobs. Of course, the majority of the jobs were part of shadow economy, but based on our information, 10,000 jobs have been created, and the process is ongoing.”
Issues on the development of the Eurasian Economic Union were also touched upon during the interview.