Armenia Ombudsman receives CoE delegation
Armenia Ombudsman receives CoE delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan received today the high-ranking delegation of the Council of Europe led by Director General of the Directorate General for Rule of Law and Human Rights of the Council of Europe Christos Giacoumopoulos, reports the Office of the Ombudsman.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the judicial-legal reforms in Armenia and the fight against corruption within the judiciary, and the Ombudsman informed that the Ombudsman’s Office is focused on these issues.

The Ombudsman also highlighted the fact that he is willing to support, within the limits of his competence, the government and parliament in the fight against corruption and judicial-legal reforms, especially since there are pressing issues.

The high-ranking CoE delegation attached importance to the role of the Ombudsman in human rights protection, and the Ombudsman attached importance to the role of civil society in all processes and expressed willingness to promote the civil society’s participation.

The parties emphasized that the reforms in the judiciary and the fight against corruption must be exclusively in line with the Constitution and the standards of international law.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
