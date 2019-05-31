Armenia Supreme Judicial Council: Reforms will help rule out corruption risks

Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Gevorg Danielyan and member of the Council Ani Mkhitaryan met today with the official delegation of the Council of Europe and discussed the willingness of the judicial power for judicial-legal reforms, the current issues in the judiciary, the vision for speedy solutions to those issues and, in this context, the paths for support from international organizations.
Among the delegates were Director General for Rule of Law and Human Rights Christos Giacoumopoulos, Secretary of the Venice Commission Thomas Markert, Executive Director of the GRECO Gianluca Esposito, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova and Head of the Division for Reforms in the Justice System of the Department of Legal Cooperation Lilit Daneghyan.
The parties emphasized the need to guarantee that the reforms will be implemented exclusively in line with the provisions of the Constitution and international standards.
Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gevorg Danielyan noted that, over the past year, the Supreme Judicial Council has developed and placed into circulation a concept paper for radical improvement of justice, as well as identified all the issues and indicated the vectors for solutions to those issues in a coordinated manner.
The parties shared the view that the reforms will help strengthen the foundations for the independence of courts and rule out corruption risks.