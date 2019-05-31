Armenia Defense Minister's revenues have increased

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan hasn’t submitted data regarding real estate acquired and alienated in the tax year to the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials, reports the website of the Commission. On May 14, 2019, Davit Tonoyan submitted the annual declaration of the year 2018 to the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials.
Based on the document submitted to the Commission, in the beginning of tax year 2018, Tonoyan had AMD 2,500,000, and at the end of the tax year — AMD 2,850,000.
Based on the declaration, the revenues of the Minister of Defense were from his salary and pension.
In 2018, Tonoyan received AMD 8,145,082 as salary and/or other payments equaled to that, as well as AMD 1,796,160 as pension.
As a result, throughout 2018, the annual income of Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan made up AMD 9,941,242.
In early 2017, Davit Tonoyan’s funds as Minister of Emergency Situations comprised AMD 1,800,000.00, and at the end of the tax year — AMD 2,500,000.00. Tonoyan’s annual income for the year 2017 made up AMD 9,729,856.00.
Davit Tonoyan assumed the office of Minister of Defense on May 12, 2018.