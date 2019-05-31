Armenia President receives child winners of Mental Math Olympiads

Ahead of the International Children’s Day, the Residence of the President of the Republic of Armenia hosted today children who have won in Mental Math Olympiads abroad and in Armenia, reports the official website of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
President Armen Sarkissian received the children, talked to them and asked about their preferences. The children told the President about their victories at the Olympiads and their preferred professions and dreams. “If you’re good at math, you can become good dentists, physicists and programmers. Math is necessary and important for everyone,” the President told the children.
At the end of the meeting, Armen Sarkissian gave gifts to the children and expressed certainty that children will give Armenians many occasions to take pride, scoring victories at international Olympiads.