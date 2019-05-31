News
Armenia parliamentary speaker-led delegation to leave for Poland
From June 3 to 5, the delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Warsaw to participate in the 4th Summit of the Presidents of the Parliaments of Central and Eastern Europe, reports the Media and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly.

The parliamentary speaker will give a speech at the summit and is scheduled to meet with Marshalek of the Seym of the Republic of Poland Marek Kukhchinsky. Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan is part of the delegation.
