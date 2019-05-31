News
Armenian Republican Party on statement by Armenia MFA
Armenian Republican Party on statement by Armenia MFA
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Make coarse statements and act coarsely with respect to the Karabakh issue abroad because the latest statements by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs serve as evidence of the opposite. This is what Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page, touching upon the commentary of Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The Facebook post particularly reads as follows:

“I read the commentary of Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on the allegations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan about ceasefire violations with interest.

Unquestionably, the content was strict and clear. However, I must indicate several fundamental considerations.

1. In an age of information, the pace of foreign policy has also accelerated. You will agree that responding to the disinformation of Azerbaijan one-and-a-half days later is late.

2. Such statements are right and commendable, but they should at least be issued at the level of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, if not the Prime Minister (with all due respect to Anna Naghdalyan).

3. It would be appropriate to issue this statement during the regional visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs or before the Co-Chairs issued their statement yesterday.

4. It is good that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recalled the agreements reached in Vienna and Saint Petersburg, but they should be recalled always and throughout the negotiations. One gets the impression that the incumbent authorities remember those agreements only when the elevator in Dushanbe “malfunctions” and Aiiyev easily forgets about the agreement that was reached in the elevator.

5. And finally, make coarse statements and act coarsely with respect to the Karabakh issue abroad because the latest statements by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs serve as evidence of the opposite.”
