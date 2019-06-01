Trump announces his second term presidential run

US President Donald Trump announced his participation in the presidential race.
“I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center,” he tweeted.
