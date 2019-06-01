News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
Trump announces his second term presidential run
Trump announces his second term presidential run
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump announced his participation in the presidential race.

“I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center,” he tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos