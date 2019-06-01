5 families in Gyumri receive apartments (PHOTOS)

Thirty-one years later, after the devastating earthquake, five large families living in lodges in Gyumri will live in new and renovated apartments (PHOTO-REPORT).
Within the joint program of the Tashir charitable foundation and Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC, today, on June 1, five large families will have the keys to their new apartments.
Natalia Sarjanyan, head of the public relations and corporate affairs department of the Electric Networks of Armenia, noted that the program has been implemented for two years.
“Today we handed over 5 apartments. We were guided by the principle of choosing large families, that is, we chose those socially disadvantaged families living in unfavorable conditions in which there are minor children,” she said.