The Sopranos house for sale in New Jersey for $3.4m
The family home of fictional mafia boss Tony Soprano has hit the market, 20 years after the critically acclaimed television series first aired, BBC reported

The Zillow real estate website valued the house at $1.63 million, but the owners believe that its Hollywood status allows for a higher price.

The area of the house with four bedrooms and bathrooms is about 1100 square meters.

The Sopranos was a huge success with critics and audiences alike and ran for six seasons between 1999 and 2007.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
