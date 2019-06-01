US to not impose new sanctions on Iran

The US President Donald Trump’s administration did not impose new sanctions against the Iranian side, WSJ reported.
According to the source, they decided to postpone the sanctions, although before that the US Treasury wanted to impose new sanctions measures against Iran in mid-May.
The reason for the weakening of US rhetoric was Trump’s decision, who allegedly wants to ease tensions between the two countries.
Earlier it was reported that the US may impose sanctions against Europe because of Iran.
Iran, in its turn, refused to hold talks with the US.