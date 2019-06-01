Bako Sahakyan extends birthday congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan

On June 1, 2019, President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh sent a congratulatory message to RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday, Armenian Prime Minsiter's press service reported.
The message reads:
“Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,
On behalf of the people, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you on your birthday.
I wish you good luck and best of all on the way to effective fulfillment of your responsibilities and in tackling national issues at the high post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.
I wish peace, robust health and happiness to you, your family members and relatives.”