News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
Bako Sahakyan extends birthday congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan
Bako Sahakyan extends birthday congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

On June 1, 2019, President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh sent a congratulatory message to RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday, Armenian Prime Minsiter's press service reported.

The message reads:

“Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

On behalf of the people, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you on your birthday.

I wish you good luck and best of all on the way to effective fulfillment of your responsibilities and in tackling national issues at the high post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

I wish peace, robust health and happiness to you, your family members and relatives.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos