Vladimir Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent on Saturday a congratulatory message on the occasion of the birthday of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The statement read the following:
“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,
Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.
I sincerely wish you good health, much happiness, wellbeing and every success in your State activities.
I would like to reaffirm my readiness to continue the ongoing constructive dialogue and joint efforts to develop the Armenian-Russian allied relations, as well as to build on our partnership in the frame of Eurasian integration.”