Vladimir Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday
Vladimir Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent on Saturday a congratulatory message on the occasion of the birthday of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The statement read the following:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.

I sincerely wish you good health, much happiness, wellbeing and every success in your State activities.

I would like to reaffirm my readiness to continue the ongoing constructive dialogue and joint efforts to develop the Armenian-Russian allied relations, as well as to build on our partnership in the frame of Eurasian integration.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
