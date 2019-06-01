Kazakh envoy: Media, NGO’s role in common sites' formation within EEU is very important

The role of the media and NGOs in the formation of common sites within the Eurasian Economic is very important, said Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Armenia, Timur Urazaev.

His remarks came during the Eurasian Economic Union: Armenia - Cooperation business forum on June 1, Saturday, in Tsakhkadzor.

According to him, EEU member states should promote and show platforms to those who are engaged in business.

“All opportunities within the EEU should be widely covered in the media,” the ambassador said.

He noted that Kazakhstan clearly adheres to the strategy of deepening relations, regardless of the configuration of the borders.

“We will continue to use our transit facilities. The priority is the Iranian direction, which can allow entering the Armenian market and provide transport links,” he noted.

The ambassador added that attempts are being made to reduce the fact of transport restrictions through interaction with Russian Railways.