News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
The 5th EEU: Armenia - Cooperation business forum being held in Tsakhkadzor
The 5th EEU: Armenia - Cooperation business forum being held in Tsakhkadzor
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

From May 31 to June 3, the fifth Eurasian Economic Union: Armenia - Cooperation business forum is held in Tsakhkadzor.

The program of the event includes plenary and breakout sessions, moderated by representatives of the EEU countries in conjunction with representatives of state structures of Armenia. Bilateral business meetings are also scheduled.

The forum is held to establish new business relations between EEU member states’ companies, discuss topical issues of economic cooperation, as well as a dialogue with representatives of government bodies on trade and economic cooperation within the EEU.

The event was organized by the Chambers of Commerce of Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, the National Agency for Export and Investment KAZAKH INVEST and the Evencenter company.

 The forum is organized with the support of the EEU, the governments of Armenia and EEU member states фтв is attended by representatives of government agencies, business unions and associations, heads of large companies of the EEU countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ministry: Exports to EEU member states grows by 34% since Armenia enters union
“Armenia’s entry into the EEU, which took place during the decline of the global economy as a whole…
 Yerevan-Minsk trade turnover increased by 30% in 4 months
“The volume of trade in 2017-2018 increased by 1.6 times, exceeding the milestone of $ 50 million…
 Minasyan: Lack of common border with EEU states is major problem for Armenia
“This problem should be solved as quickly as possible in order to increase export opportunities…
 Kazakh envoy: Media, NGO’s role in common sites' formation within EEU is very important
“All opportunities within the EEU should be widely covered in the media…
 Armenia President has working lunch with ambassadors of other EAEU member countries
On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of signing the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Armenia PM gives speech at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session
“The formation of a common electric power market of the Union will allow the member states to enhance cooperation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos