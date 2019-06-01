The 5th EEU: Armenia - Cooperation business forum being held in Tsakhkadzor

From May 31 to June 3, the fifth Eurasian Economic Union: Armenia - Cooperation business forum is held in Tsakhkadzor.

The program of the event includes plenary and breakout sessions, moderated by representatives of the EEU countries in conjunction with representatives of state structures of Armenia. Bilateral business meetings are also scheduled.

The forum is held to establish new business relations between EEU member states’ companies, discuss topical issues of economic cooperation, as well as a dialogue with representatives of government bodies on trade and economic cooperation within the EEU.

The event was organized by the Chambers of Commerce of Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, the National Agency for Export and Investment KAZAKH INVEST and the Evencenter company.

The forum is organized with the support of the EEU, the governments of Armenia and EEU member states фтв is attended by representatives of government agencies, business unions and associations, heads of large companies of the EEU countries.