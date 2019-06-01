News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
Record number of women become MEPs
Record number of women become MEPs
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The number of women elected to the European Parliament has increased significantly and has become much more than before, but men still make up 60% of the members of the European Parliament, The Guardian reported

The number of women parliamentarians over the past five years increased from 36% to 39%. Eleven member states enforced gender quotas on parties in the 2019 elections, up from eight in 2014

“The result nevertheless leaves the European parliament languishing behind 16 parliaments around the world in terms of female representation. Six of the 28 member states are returning a broadly gender-balanced group of MEPs to the parliament: Sweden (55%), Finland (54%), France (50%), Slovenia (50%), Luxembourg (50%) and the UK (47%), up from 41% in 2014,” the source noted.

The results of the elections to the European Parliament can put into practice the calls of the EU heads to choose women politicians who could change the heads of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the European Council Donald Tusk.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament speaker receives Council of Europe delegation
Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception, Christos Giacoumopoulos stated that...
 Armenia Supreme Judicial Council: Reforms will help rule out corruption risks
The parties emphasized the need to guarantee that the reforms will be...
 Armenia Ombudsman receives CoE delegation
The high-ranking CoE delegation attached importance to the role of...
 Czech Republic concludes process of Armenia-EU deal ratification
The Czech Republic has concluded the process of ratification of Armenia-EU deal…
 Armenia, EU to sign deal on grant of 10 million euros for agriculture development
His remarks came during ‘Farmers Congress’ conference held in Yerevan on Friday…
 Erdogan still committed to EU membership
Announcing a number of judiciary reforms in Ankara...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos