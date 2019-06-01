Record number of women become MEPs

The number of women elected to the European Parliament has increased significantly and has become much more than before, but men still make up 60% of the members of the European Parliament, The Guardian reported.

The number of women parliamentarians over the past five years increased from 36% to 39%. Eleven member states enforced gender quotas on parties in the 2019 elections, up from eight in 2014

“The result nevertheless leaves the European parliament languishing behind 16 parliaments around the world in terms of female representation. Six of the 28 member states are returning a broadly gender-balanced group of MEPs to the parliament: Sweden (55%), Finland (54%), France (50%), Slovenia (50%), Luxembourg (50%) and the UK (47%), up from 41% in 2014,” the source noted.

The results of the elections to the European Parliament can put into practice the calls of the EU heads to choose women politicians who could change the heads of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the European Council Donald Tusk.