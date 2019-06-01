Ministry: Exports to EEU member states grows by 34% since Armenia enters union

Exports to the Eurasian Economic Union member states have grown by 34% since Armenia’s enter to the EEU, said the head of the sectoral economic policy department of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Armen Yeganyan.

His remarks can during the EEU business forum on Saturday in Armenia's Tsakhkadzor.

According to him, joining the union gave more serious opportunities to increase both export and import potential, and building up equal cooperation will provide an opportunity for expansion, even in the conditions that Armenia does not have a common border with the EEU member states.

“Armenia’s entry into the EEU, which took place during the decline of the global economy as a whole, made it possible for us to mitigate its consequences,” he said.

He noted that the gradual creation of a common market of services until 2025 will improve the quality of services and create new jobs.

“Liberalization of the transport system, regulation of the tax sphere, maintaining a competent digital policy should be the main to overcome barriers on this path,” Yeganyan concluded.