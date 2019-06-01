Expert: 7 of 10 children regularly subjected to violence in Armenia

Seven out of ten children in Armenia are regularly subjected to violence both physical and mental, World Vision Armenia Director Zhirayr Edilyan told reporters on Saturday.
Child Protection Network President Aida Muradyan, in her turn, noted that children who are subjected to violence in the family are more inclined to become violent.
"There is a view that domestic violence is at the root of all kinds of violence. The consequences of violence are not just the red mark on the child's chest; the effects of violence are more painful, longer than we can imagine,” she said.