Armenia President appoints ministers

Armenian ministers were appointed on Saturday by decree of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Armenian President’s press service reported.
According to the source, Hakob Arshakyan was dismissed from the post of Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry.
Suren Papikyan was dismissed from the post of Minister of Territorial Administration and Development and appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.
Arayik Harutyunyan was dismissed from the post of Minister of Education and Science and appointed Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.
Tigran Khachatryan was dismissed from the post of Minister of Economic Development and Investments and appointed Minister of Economy.
Erik Grigoryan was dismissed of the post as Minister of Nature Protection and appointed Minister of the Environment.