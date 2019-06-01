China launches investigation into FedEx activities

China has launched an investigation into the activities of FedEx to understand whether the company damaged the rights of clients after parcels intended for Chinese telecom giant Huawei were diverted, AP reported.
Undelivered parcels drew attention because of speculations that they are related to the rising tension between the United States and China over sanctions against Huawei.
The packages containing paperwork sent out by Huawei were diverted to FedEx headquarters in Memphis instead of being delivered to Huawei offices in Asia, AP said.
However, FedEx apologized and said there was a mistake.