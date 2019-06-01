News
all.me digital network and Tovmasyan Charity Foundation's surprise party for Armenian kids (PHOTO, VIDEO)
all.me digital network and Tovmasyan Charity Foundation's surprise party for Armenian kids (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Funny games, animators, riddles, songs, dances, free ice cream and sweets. What else do children need for a happy and joyful day? Today, on the International Children's Day, all.me digital network and the Tovmasyan Charity Foundation organized an event at the Dvin Music Hall, turning this day into a real holiday.

The purpose of the holiday was to make children's day even more vivid and memorable, creating an equal platform for all children.

“all.me digital network and the Tovmasyan Charity Foundation decided to organize a beautiful event on the occasion of June 1. all.me digital network and the foundation often hold charity events. Having organized this event, we want all children to have a careless and calm childhood, so that every day could be full of smiles, joy, songs and dances. We consider it important that children grow up in a society where equal conditions are created for their education, leisure and recreation. We would like to thank all the staff of the Dvin Music Hall for their support,” Sona Avetisyan, Head of Content Marketing Department at all.me, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Festivities began this morning and lasted until noon. The NEWS.am cameraman and photographer captured the most exciting episodes of the event.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
