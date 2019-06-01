News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
8 Armenians arrested in US for using altered Armenian passports in bank fraud
8 Armenians arrested in US for using altered Armenian passports in bank fraud
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Los Angeles police arrested eight Armenians who are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

The 36-count indictment unsealed today alleges that the defendants used the bank accounts, which were opened in the names that appeared on the altered passports, to write bad checks to other fraudulently obtained bank accounts. The defendants allegedly exploited bank rules that allowed them to transfer money from one account to another, and then to immediately withdraw funds at ATMs in Las Vegas casinos and other locations before the checks bounced.

The indictment alleges that the defendants used 331 fraudulently altered Armenian passports to steal, or attempt to steal, $1,556,336 from Bank of America. They actually obtained approximately $1.12 million.

The defendants arrested Ara Malkhasyan, 48, Smbat Khechumyan, 38, Sveta Khechumyan, 45 (Smbat’s sister and the wife of Malkhasyan), Harutyun Petrosyants, 30, Artur Harutyunyan, 34, Khachatur Chobanyan, 38, Jivan Hakhnazaryan, 49, and Arman Grigoryan, 37.

The ninth defendant in this case – Artak Okhoyan, 29, of Burbank – has agreed through his attorney to surrender to federal authorities tomorrow.

The indictment charges all of the defendants with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, a charge that carries a statutory maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison. Additionally, all of the defendants are charged in at least one substantive count of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian woman stabbed in Istanbul
Two men wearing masks rang a doorbell of the house where Armenian family lives...
 660kg of drugs seized in Iran
Two drug dealers were detained and four pickup vehicles and Four AK 47 rifles were also confiscated…
 Suspect of murder of Armenian businessman in Russia detained
The suspect had been disliking a businessman for many years…
 Former Tehran mayor confesses crime
Earlier, it was reported that the young woman had died from...
 9 killed in Mexico shootout
Prosecutors in the state of Michoacan said the confrontation occurred near the city of Uruapan…
 Ten killed in Mexico shooting
Unknown perpetrators opened fire on a group of people…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos