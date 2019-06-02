News
8 climbers go missing in Himalayas
8 climbers go missing in Himalayas
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

An eight-member team of mountaineers has gone missing in the Himalayas, on its way to the Nanda Devi mountain in India, India Today reported.
The team, which includes seven mountaineers from the UK, US and Australia besides a liaison officer from India, left Munsiyari village on May 13 to scale the 7,434-metre peak and was scheduled to return to the base camp on Friday.
The rescue team, comprising State Disaster Response Fund, police, and medical personnel, has been sent to the Nanda Devi base camp in search of the climbers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
