Armenia acting culture minister not yet resigned

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Acting Minister of Culture, Nazeni Gharibyan, neither denied nor confirmed the reports that she might give up her post as chairperson of the governing board of A. Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet National Academic Theatre.
When asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am whether she was going to resign from this position, Gharibyan replied, “Not yet.”
“When the composition of the deputy minister is approved, then it will be clear,” she said. “So far, the deputy ministers of all the ministries being merged have been dismissed from work.”
According to media reports, Narine Khachaturyan (Tukhikyan), a member of the majority “My Step” Faction in the National Assembly (NA), will be appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, and therefore she has submitted to the NA chairmanship a petition for renouncing her parliament seat.
If Khachaturyan is to be appointed to this post, Nazeni Gharibyan, who according to press reports seeks the same position, will most probably resign.