Trump calls on UK to pursue no-deal Brexit

Donald Trump called on Britain to pursue a no-deal Brexit if the EU refuses to give Britain what it wants, The Sunday Times reported. The US president gave an interview to this newspaper ahead of his state visit to the UK.
Also, Trump called on Britain to send Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to negotiate with Brussels over Brexit, calling him “a terrific person.”
Furthermore, the American president said the next UK prime minister should refuse to pay the £39bn ($50bn) Brexit divorce bill.
“I wouldn’t pay $50bn,” Donald Trump said. “That is me. I would not pay - that is a tremendous number.”