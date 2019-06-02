Armenia President congratulates Italy colleague

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to President Sergio Mattarella of Italy, on the latter’s Republic Day.
In his message, Sarkissian noted, in particular, that friendly relations between Armenia and Italy continue to develop in the spirit of mutually beneficial partnership, the presidential staff public relations department informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the Armenian President expressed confidence that, with joint efforts, they will continue to develop and deepen cooperation—and in the interest of both countries.