Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier
Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Sunday signed a decree.

Accordingly, Defense Army servicemen Sipan Melkonyan has been posthumously awarded with the Medal for Service in Battle, and in recognition of his bravery during the defense of the Artsakh state border, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, conscript soldier Sipan Melkonyan (born in 2000) was mortally wounded Saturday at around 7:30am. This soldier of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit died as a result of the shots fired by Azerbaijan.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a criminal case has been initiated on this incident, and an investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
