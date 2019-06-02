News
Ombudsman Tatoyan, Ambassador Kopirkin discuss rights’ protection of Armenians in Russia (PHOTOS)
Ombudsman Tatoyan, Ambassador Kopirkin discuss rights’ protection of Armenians in Russia (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Office of the Human Rights Defender that they discussed protection of the rights of Armenians residing—or have left abroad for work—in Russia, and the respective cooperation between the staffs of the ombudspersons of the two countries.

Tatoyan underscored cooperation with the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, as a result of which Armenians’ issues in Russia are discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to develop cooperation toward strengthening the protection of human rights.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
