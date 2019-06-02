US willing to talk to Iran with no preconditions, Pompeo says

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration is willing to talk to Iran “with no preconditions,” The Associated Press reported.
But he added that the United States will continue its campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.
Pompeo is in Switzerland for talks with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Switzerland represents US interests in Iran.
America’s top diplomat said the US is “prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We’re ready to sit down” with Iran’s leaders.
But Mike Pompeo also made clear that “the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue.”