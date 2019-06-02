Azerbaijan MFA responds to Armenia MFA statement on border tension

Armenia should take results-oriented steps in the settlement of the conflict, in line with the demands of the international community. This is noted in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, and in response to the latest statement by the MFA of Armenia.
“The reason for the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s such emotional and at the same time so controversial statement on the latest situation at the line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan is understandable,” the Azerbaijan MFA statement also reads. “Most probably it’s within the line of Armenian authorities’ reaction to the current domestic situation in the country.”
In the statement, the Azerbaijani MFA also claimed that, “the only cause of human losses, disasters and mutual discord” is Armenia.
As reported earlier, the Armenian MFA on Saturday issued a statement deploring Azerbaijan’s moves to increase tension.