China issues white paper on trade war with US

China has blamed the US for the ongoing trade dispute and said it will not compromise on “major issues of principle,” DW reported.
Washington plans to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods after recently increasing duties on them.
The Chinese government on Sunday issued a white paper claiming the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing was hurting the US economy.
Despite the tensions, however, Beijing has reiterated that it would like to negotiate with Washington to resolve the dispute.
The white paper also emphasized that “China does not want a trade war, but it is not afraid of one and will fight one if necessary.”
“A country’s sovereignty and dignity must be respected, and any agreement reached by the two sides must be based on equality and mutual benefit,” it also said, in particular.