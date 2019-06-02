Analyst on Azerbaijan actions: Armenia MFA should have made such response long ago

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia should have made such a response long ago, and not when it’s intolerable any more. Political scientist Gagik Hambaryan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am commenting on Saturday’s MFA statement that strongly criticizes Azerbaijan’s steps toward aggravating the situation.
“The authorities of Armenian shouldn’t have placed great hopes on conducting negotiations with Baku,” he added, in particular. “Man should know history.”
In Hambaryan’s view, each and every “flirting” with Azerbaijan will have major consequences for the Armenian parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, since the praising by Armenian officials is considered in Baku as a weakness of the Armenian party.
“The Armenian sides don’t want war, but at the same time they shouldn’t be afraid of war,” he added. “And we [the Armenian sides] should always be ready to give Azerbaijan an equivalent response. And in this respect, the MFA [of Armenia] should have long ago responded in such a harsh manner to Azerbaijan’s provocations. As long as we are silent, Azerbaijan is using it.”
In Gagik Hambaryan’s words, there is always a possibility of war, especially after the events of April 2016.
“When Azerbaijan realizes that it can achieve victory [in the war] by 100 percent, it will be attacking without taking absolutely anyone’s view into account,” he added, above all.
As reported earlier, the Armenian MFA on Saturday issued a statement severely criticizing Azerbaijan’s recent actions.