Lithuania Central Electoral Commission confirms Nauseda’s victory in presidential runoff voting

The Central Electoral Commission of Lithuania on Sunday confirmed the final results of the second round of the presidential election that was conducted in the country, Delfi reported.
According to official data, during the May 26 elections, economist Gitanas Nauseda has garnered 65.68 percent of the votes; that is, 881,496 Lithuanian citizens cast their ballots in his favor.
And 33.04 percent of the voters, or 443,394 people, voted for Conservative-backed presidential candidate Ingrida Šimonytė.
Nauseda on Friday will formally be given the certificate of the President of Lithuania.