Qatar not ready with anti-Iranian statements

Qatar does not agree with the anti-Iranian statements that were adopted by the participants of the summits of Arab leaders held in Saudi Arabia, said Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman Al Tani
Emergency meetings of leaders of the League of Arab States and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf were held in Mecca on Friday, following which participants condemned Iran’s aggressive actions in the region and its interference in the internal affairs of the Arabs, Press TV reported.
"The statements of the [Persian] Gulf and Arab summits were ready in advance and we were not consulted on them. Qatar has reservations on the Arab and [Persian] Gulf summits because some of their terms are contrary to Doha's foreign policy. We hoped the Mecca summits would lay the groundwork for dialogue to reduce tensions with Iran. The Mecca summit ignored the important issues in the region, such as the Palestine issue and the war in Libya and Yemen," he said.
On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt declared that they had broken off relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. This was followed by economic sanctions and the transport blockade of the emirate. Qatar, in turn, then strengthened relations with Tehran. In Doha, in particular, expressed their disagreement with the US decision to tighten oil sanctions against Iran.