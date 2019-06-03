Pentagon orders White House to stop politicizing armed forces

The Pentagon ordered the White House to stop politicizing the armed forces amid a furor over a Trump administration order to have the Navy ship named for the late Sen. John McCain hidden from view during a presidential visit, AP reported.
A spokesman for the US Defense Department said Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is considering sending leadership to military units to avoid similar problems in the future.
Shanahan confirmed details about a Navy email that said the White House military office wanted the USS John McCain kept “out of sight” when Trump visited Japan about a week ago. The internal Navy email came to light last week, triggering a storm of outrage.
Shanahan told reporters traveling with him to South Korea that he had no plans to seek an internal investigation on this matter. He added that he still needed to gather more information about exactly what had happened and what the military had done.